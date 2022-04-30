Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,785. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.