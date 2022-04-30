Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FELE opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

