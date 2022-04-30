Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FELE. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

