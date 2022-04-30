Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.83 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

