freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($32.04) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.76 ($26.62).

FRA:FNTN opened at €26.31 ($28.29) on Friday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.40). The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.68.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

