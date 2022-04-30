Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €83.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($89.68) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.47 ($70.40).

Shares of FME stock opened at €59.44 ($63.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($76.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

