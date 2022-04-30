Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Declares $0.71 Annual Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7093 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $30.93 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.