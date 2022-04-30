Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.25 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($54.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.52 ($45.72).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €33.80 ($36.34) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

