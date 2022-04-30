Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 2,791,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,780. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -17.11.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.