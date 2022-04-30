Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

