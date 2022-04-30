FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

FSBW stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 119.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

