FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
