Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FELTY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

