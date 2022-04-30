Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in April

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FJTSY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

