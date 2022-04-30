Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Future Health ESG has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.