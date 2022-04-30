FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

FVCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

In other news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,592 shares of company stock valued at $722,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.