G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.48 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

