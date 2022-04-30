G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GPHBF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 74,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,355. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.58.
About G6 Materials
