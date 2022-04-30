G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GPHBF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 74,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,355. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.58.

About G6 Materials (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.