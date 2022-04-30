GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $$13.55 on Friday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India) (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.