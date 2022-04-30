Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

