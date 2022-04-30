Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.38 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

