GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 248,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

