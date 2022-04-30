GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($46.24).

G1A stock opened at €37.17 ($39.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.78 and its 200 day moving average is €41.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

