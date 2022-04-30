Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $13.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 819,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,158. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $218.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.16. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

