General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

