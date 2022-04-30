General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 446,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,791. General European Strategic Investments has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

General European Strategic Investments Company Profile

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

