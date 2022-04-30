GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 855,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,668. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 139.41%.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.