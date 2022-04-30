GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 139.41% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 855,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

