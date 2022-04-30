German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
GABC stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
