Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

