Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 60.1% in April

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 379,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ROCK stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

