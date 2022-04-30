GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GIA opened at $10.00 on Friday. GigCapital5 has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

