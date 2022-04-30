Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.70 EPS.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,455,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,111. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.