Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,455,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,111. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

