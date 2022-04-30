Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50.
Shares of GILD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,455,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,111. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.38.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.