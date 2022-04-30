GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,800 ($22.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.79 ($21.75).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,797 ($22.90) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,650.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,599.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £91.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($23.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.