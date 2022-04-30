GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,248.67.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

