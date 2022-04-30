Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBLI. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

