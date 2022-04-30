Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

GWRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $326.93 million, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,419 shares of company stock worth $710,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

