Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

TSE GWR opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$428.06 million and a P/E ratio of 91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.06. Global Water Resources has a one year low of C$18.47 and a one year high of C$25.75.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

