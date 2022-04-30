Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

POTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 116,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,074. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

