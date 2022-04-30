Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DAX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $1,239,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000.

