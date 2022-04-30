Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in April

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter worth $411,000.

BFIT stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

