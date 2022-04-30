Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in April

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter worth $411,000.
BFIT stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.