Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SNSR opened at $29.08 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

