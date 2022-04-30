Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,024,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSMG remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,977. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

