GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

