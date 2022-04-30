GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.