goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.