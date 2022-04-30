goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$220.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.13.

TSE GSY opened at C$115.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.79. goeasy has a one year low of C$112.34 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.6899984 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

