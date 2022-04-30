Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

