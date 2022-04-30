Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:GAMC remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,990. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.