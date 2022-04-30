Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will post $263.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.26 million to $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

